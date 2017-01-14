Iron Mountain mine expands to hold data secure

1:14 Road crews keeping ahead of storm Pause

1:51 Emergency agency live-streaming weather updates on social media

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:36 Army veteran receives mortgage-free home

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners