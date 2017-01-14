96 workers at Pennsylvania plant to be permanently laid off

A northeastern Pennsylvania plant is permanently laying off almost 1000 workers.
The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2irQ2ok ) reports that Technicolor Home Entertainment on Friday confirmed plans to lay off 96 workers at its Olyphant production facility.
The French company said in a notice to Mayor John Sedlak Jr. that the layoffs will start around the middle of March and continue through the end of July.
The plant, formerly known as Cinram Manufacturing, was purchased by Paris-based Technicolor in late 2015. It produces and packages DVDs and CDs, but demand has been lagging due to increasing popularity of digital downloads and streaming.
The Olyphant plant began as Specialty Records but was long known as WEA Manufacturing. Employment peaked at 3,200 in 1995 and still topped 2,000 when Cinram purchased it in 2003.
