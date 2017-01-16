Business

January 16, 2017 4:58 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 10 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.40 per gallon. That's about 61 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.30 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.52 in the Marquette area.

The Detroit area's average daily gas price decreased about 10 cents to about $2.41 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

---

