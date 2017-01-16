Acting tax administrator appointed permanently to the post

The state's acting tax administrator has been appointed to permanently fill the post.
The Rhode Island Department of Revenue says Neena S. Savage was selected to oversee the Rhode Island Division of Taxation. Savage became the acting tax administrator in December 2015.
Robert Hull, the department's director, says Savage is well-versed in Rhode Island tax functions and committed to continuous improvements.
Savage, an attorney, started working for the state in 1997 at the Department of Business Regulation. She eventually became the acting deputy director and executive counsel there.
The taxation division has about 230 employees and a budget of $23.7 million for the current fiscal year.
It's projected to collect $3.2 billion in revenue this fiscal year.
