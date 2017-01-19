Asian shares mixed, Japan's Nikkei gains on weaker yen

0:49 Metro-east girls headed to 2017 Irish Dancing World Championships Pause

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa

0:34 Authorities on scene of armed robbery at Belleville Dollar General

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead

1:35 Can 12-year-old convince school administrators to allow Minecraft game at school?

3:24 Hidden Figures cast talks about the "human computers" at NASA

1:57 Fifth-grader explains coding to school board members

2:50 Sheriff continues to investigate Summerfield Jane Doe

3:05 Hidden Figures trailer