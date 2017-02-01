Tax on wind power proposed in North Dakota

A state legislator from Minot is proposing a tax on wind power.
Rep. Roscoe Streyle says he wants to level the playing field for coal in North Dakota. Streyle says the tax breaks going to wind generation are affecting the coal industry, which is producing less every year.
The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2jCI3W1 ) reports the bill would assess a tax on wind plants of $1.50 per megawatt-hour of electricity generated and a tax equal to 10 percent of the production tax credit granted to the wind facility.
The majority of the revenue would be directed to the state's general fund. Forty percent of the $1.50 per megawatt-hour would go back to the county or counties in which the wind farm is located.
