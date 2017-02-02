Business

February 2, 2017 11:28 PM

'16 a record year for Maine small businesses getting capital

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The Maine Small Business Development Centers program say 2016 was a record year for small businesses in the state that sought money to start up and expand companies.

Officials say 14 advisers around the state helped clients secure a little more than $47 million in capital. That is the most in the program's 39-year history.

Officials with the program say it helped clients create or save more than 1,000 jobs and start 120 new businesses.

The Maine Small Business Development Centers program is a collaboration between the federal Small Business Administration, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and the University of Southern Maine. It's part of a nationwide network of hundreds of centers funded in part by the SBA.

