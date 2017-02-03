Attorney: Nearly $52M in hurricane damage claims are pending

A lawyer representing a group of Gulf coast cities and school districts damaged during Hurricane Ike in 2008 says they're still owed nearly $52 million by a pool of insurance companies that serve as the insurer of last resort for many property owners.
Attorney Shaun Hodge tells The Galveston County Daily News (http://bit.ly/2l5VJKp ) the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association has "delayed every step of the way."
The city of La Marque and the Texas City school district are among the entities awaiting payment.
In some cases, state and local officials are still trying to agree on what will be paid on a claim.
The association says the process also has been slowed by lawsuits it's facing.
The association is a secondary insurer that's not a direct competitor in the voluntary insurance market.
This story has been corrected to show that the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association is not a division of the Texas Department of Insurance.
