US stock indexes mostly lower in morning trading; oil slides

1:13 Concession stand burns at former Cahokia American Legion post Pause

0:28 Explosion causes fire at Collinsville home

2:17 Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:51 Watch burglars smash into Shiloh electronics store

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

2:50 Cancer patients get pinpoint radiation treatments from new machine

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11