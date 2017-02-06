Group of election officials say they'll oppose voter ID bill

A key group of election officials plans to oppose legislation proposed by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate that would require voter identification at the polls and make other changes to the state's election system.
The Iowa State Association of County Auditors confirmed Monday that its leadership voted Friday to register against Pate's bill once the option became available. The group also agreed to form a committee that would suggest changes to the bill. Several county auditors have been named to the committee and they're expected to get to work immediately.
Rhonda Deters, the association's president and the county auditor in Grundy County, said the group has several concerns about the legislation, which Pate has described as a voter integrity bill.
While there has been a focus on a proposed voter ID requirement, the association is also worried about how technology upgrades would be implemented through a revolving loan fund. And there is concern about proposed changes to when absentee ballots would be sent out and plans for post-election audits.
Deters told The Associated Press that the group intends to send a letter soon to legislative leaders to express their concerns with the bill.
"We're hopeful that with our additional communication, that we can come to some agreement on many portions of the bill," she said.
Pate said in a statement he's "disappointed" by the opposition, adding that his office spent significant time reaching out to the county auditors to explain details of the legislation.
Travis Weipert is vice president of the association and the county auditor in Johnson County. He noted the group planned to speak out about other election-related legislation floating around this session, some of which are not connected to Pate's office.
"I think the big thing is, as auditors we do the work," he said. "Let us have our say at the table before you go and start throwing bills at us."
Pate said in his statement that the bill is comprehensive and calls for more accountability. His office added that while Pate would like the bill to remain as he proposed it, he is willing to hear auditors' concerns or questions.
"I believe this bill is the best way to modernize our elections technology, streamline the system, and protect it from human error and fraud," he said. "Some people prefer maintaining the status quo. I don't."
Comments