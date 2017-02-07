Honda, Hitachi Automotive to develop, make electric vehicles

0:34 Firefighters put out car fire in Belleville Pause

0:56 Midtown Liquor owner talks about store selling $1.15M lottery ticket

0:33 Dog rescued from fire

1:19 When Illinois has budget, have projects ready

1:13 Concession stand burns at former Cahokia American Legion post

0:59 Metro-east football fans do the 'Dirty Bird' dance before Super Bowl LI

1:02 Signs of optimism at Granite City steel mill

1:43 Lawmakers push extending benefits for laid off Granite City Steel workers

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.