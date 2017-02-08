Israeli groups ask court to block law legalizing settlements

1:03 You can watch live streams of McKendree games thanks to intern Pause

0:34 Crews extinguish fire in East St. Louis

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:25 East St. Louis Catholic day care closes

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:52 Former Edwardsville cop pleads guilty to multiple burglaries

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban