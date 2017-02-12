Sheriff's produce 3-D renderings of police shooting scene

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss

1:00 Bob Romanik explains platform during 2016 state Rep. campaign

0:26 Is that a snake in your pocket, or are you just thieving a varmint?

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

0:34 Crews extinguish fire in East St. Louis