February 13, 2017 7:24 AM

Massachusetts officer suffers concussion, broken leg

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Mass.

A Massachusetts police officer is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by a man fleeing a police pursuit.

Auburn police say 16-year department veteran Officer Luis Santos suffered a concussion and a broken right leg when he was struck while deploying tire-deflation devices on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Andrew Sluckis Jr. tells The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2lbeUWk ) that Santos remained in the hospital Sunday.

The man police were pursuing, 47-year-old Matthew Ostrander, was a suspect in a housebreak. He was apprehended after trying to flee on foot shortly after Santos was struck.

Sluckis says officers also found a gun that had been reported stolen in a vehicle driven by Ostrander. Ostrander was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment and was unavailable for comment.

