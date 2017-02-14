Markets Right Now: Bank gains drive stocks to new highs

0:44 Crash with injuries blocks both directions of Illinois 159 Pause

1:33 100 seniors around Belleville receive a Valentine's Day surprise

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:46 These little piggies would love to be taken all the way to your home

1:25 O'Fallon School District 90 honors staff members with awards

1:57 Hannah Daab, New Athens HS senior is BND Student of the Week

1:48 Bob Daiber candidate for governor

0:25 Dealey Plaza, changed and unchanged since 1963

1:23 They make sure blind people can 'see' the stage