US consumer prices post biggest rise in nearly 4 years

0:24 Highland hits game-winning shot in overtime to beat Triad Pause

1:25 O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school

0:25 Dealey Plaza, changed and unchanged since 1963

1:23 Nashville senior talks about game-winning shot in regional title game

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

52:50 Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner sits down with the BND Editorial Board

2:02 High noon coming over Illinois employee pay, Gov. Rauner says

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference

0:51 U.S. Bank robbed in Glen Carbon