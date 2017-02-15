Markets Right Now: Stocks set new highs, bond yields climb

0:40 Practicing a classic Pause

2:34 Scott commander praises community partnerships at mayor's prayer breakfast

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

1:23 Traffic accident on Mascoutah Avenue

1:25 O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school

0:51 U.S. Bank robbed in Glen Carbon

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:22 O'Fallon community remembers life, work of Martin Luther King, Jr.

3:42 Swansea police chief discusses child rape case