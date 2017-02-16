The Latest: Republicans in Kansas House split over tax bill

The Latest on the Kansas Legislature's debate over balancing the state budget and increasing taxes (all times local):
6:10 p.m.
Republicans in the Kansas House are split over a bill passed by the chamber to increase income taxes.
Forty of the chamber's 85 Republicans voted Thursday for the measure when it passed on a 76-48 vote. Thirty-six of the chamber's 40 Democrats supported the bill.
GOP leaders were divided. Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. of Olathe and Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab of Olathe voted against the bill.
But Majority Leader Don Hineman of Dighton and Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Johnson of Assaria voted for the bill.
It would raise more than $1 billion over two years to help balance the budget through June 2019.
4:10 p.m.
The Republican-controlled Kansas Senate has rejected a Democratic plan for increasing personal income taxes to help balance the state budget.
Senators voted 30-10 on Thursday against giving a bill containing the plan first-round approval. The measure would have raised $1.2 billion over two years by rejecting core tax policies championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.
The Senate's action came the day before the chamber was expected to debate a bipartisan tax plan approved by the House.
The House plan would raise more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July.
Democrats wanted to return the state's top income tax rate to its 2012 level of 6.45 percent. The current rate set after Brownback-inspired tax cuts is 4.6 percent. The House plan would set the top rate at 5.45 percent.
3:45 p.m.
The Kansas Senate has rejected a plan for increasing personal income taxes outlined last week by the chamber's Republican leaders.
Senators rejected the measure on a unanimous voice vote Thursday after Minority Leader and Topeka Democrat Anthony Hensley offered the proposal as an amendment to a tax bill. Hensley wanted the amendment to fail.
The underlying bill contained a tax plan from Democrats to raise $1.2 billion over two years.
The plan from Senate GOP leaders would have raised $660 million over two years. Top Republicans abandoned it last week because of opposition to the budget-balancing package's education funding cuts.
Senate Majority Leader and Overland Park Republican Jim Denning said he couldn't vote for the tax increases alone because they were meant to be coupled with the cuts.
2:05 p.m.
The Kansas House has given first-round approval to a bill authorizing $317 million in internal borrowing to allow the state to pay its bills through June 30.
The House's voice vote Thursday advanced the bill to a final vote set for Friday. Passage then would send the bill to the Senate.
Republican Gov. Sam Brownback proposed the internal borrowing. The measure would allow the state to get to July without a budget shortfall or education funding cuts.
Lawmakers are considering income tax increases but can't generate any of the new revenue before July.
The bill would allow the state to liquidate an investment portfolio. Money from the sale of the assets would then be loaned to the state's main bank account and paid back over seven years.
11:40 a.m.
The Kansas House has approved a bill that would increase personal income taxes to help balance the state budget.
The vote Thursday was 76-48 and sends the measure to the Senate.
The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July. It would abandon core policies championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.
Supporters had eight votes less than the two-thirds majority of 84 necessary in the GOP-controlled, 125-member House to override a Brownback veto.
The bill's backers also lost seven votes overnight. The House gave the bill first-round approval Wednesday on an 83-39 vote.
Brownback has said he would not sign the bill because he opposes broad income tax increases like those in the measure.
The Senate expects to debate the bill Friday.
10:15 a.m.
Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle says her chamber will move with unusual speed to consider a House bill raising personal income taxes if the House approves it.
Wagle said the Senate already has made plans to debate and take a final vote on the House bill Friday.
The House was taking final action on the bill Thursday after members gave it first-round approval Wednesday on an 83-39 vote.
The bill seeks to balance the state budget through June 2019 by raising more than $1 billion in new revenues between now and then.
The measure would abandon core tax policies championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback in 2012 and 2013. He said Wednesday that he would not sign it.
Wagle said she believes the House bill also could pass the Senate.
6:55 a.m.
Supporters of a Kansas House bill raising income taxes wonder how much support for it has slipped overnight.
The House gave the measure first-round approval Wednesday on an 83-39 vote. The margin was one shy of the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto from Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, and three representatives were absent.
The vote set up a second, final vote Thursday to determine whether the bill goes to the Senate.
The measure would help balance the state budget by raising more than $1 billion in new revenues over two years. Brownback said Wednesday he opposes broad income tax increases like those in the bill.
Support can slip between first-round approval and final action. The measure's backers said they couldn't guess how many House members might change their minds.
6:39 a.m.
Kansas legislators are testing support for income tax increases opposed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and for internal borrowing he's suggested to help balance the budget.
The House planned to vote Thursday on a bill that would raise more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income taxes. The measure would abandon core policies Brownback pushed through the GOP-controlled Legislature in 2012 and 2013.
Brownback has said he opposes any broad income tax increases like those in the bill.
But many lawmakers could embrace Brownback's proposal for $317 million in internal borrowing to get the state through June without cutting education funding. The House was debating his proposal Thursday.
The Senate planned to debate a Democratic plan Thursday to boost income taxes to raise $1.2 billion over two years.
