Markets Right Now: US indexes pull back, end mixed

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss Pause

0:36 Kids learn computer coding in Highland

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

0:25 Board member files Open Meetings Act lawsuit against Madison County

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:29 East girls basketball sophomore comes through against West