February 16, 2017 9:01 PM

Wichita Falls publisher gets Corpus Christi paper presidency

The Associated Press
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas

Gannett Co. has appointed Wichita Falls Times Record News Publisher Dwayne Bivona to become the new president of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, a Gannett sibling publication.

The announcement Thursday comes a day before Libby Averyt's last day as the Caller-Times president. She had announced plans earlier this month to retire after a three-decade career at the Caller-Times.

Gannett regional president Terry Horne said Bivona also will oversee Gannett editorial operations in the Times Record News, Abilene Reporter-News and San Angelo Standard-Times.

Bivona had been president and publisher of the times Record News since 2010. His three-decade journalism industry has focused on circulation, operations, advertising and sales.

