World stocks mostly rise as US remains shut for holiday

0:51 Teen girl dies after fall from Belleville water tank Pause

0:38 Young girl falls from Belleville water tank

1:25 79-year-old Belleville woman gets stolen car back, but it needs work

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

0:25 Board member files Open Meetings Act lawsuit against Madison County

2:41 Allison's Angel Gowns helps grieving parents

2:03 Alorton boxer wins St. Louis Golden Gloves title