US equity firm closes in on purchase of Portuguese bank

0:38 Young girl falls from Belleville water tank Pause

0:51 Teen girl dies after fall from Belleville water tank

1:29 Local couple owns Peace by Piece Co. women's clothing and jewelry store

1:25 79-year-old Belleville woman gets stolen car back, but it needs work

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

1:02 SIUE dean talks about new dental school and clinic

1:33 Witness describes scene of O'Fallon bank robbery

1:17 Tapas restaurant coming to downtown Belleville