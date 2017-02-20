Obstacles arise in path of Le Mars-Sioux City trail proposal

Obstacles have arisen in the path of a proposed recreation trail between Le Mars and Sioux City.
The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kE3fQO ) that the Plymouth County Conservation Board has declined ownership and maintenance responsibilities. Also, the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors has told the PlyWood Trail Advisory Board that the county favors the project but only if no county property tax dollars will be sought for construction and maintenance.
PlyWood Trail leaders say that if Plymouth County officials don't reverse their decisions, the trail leaders will approach the city councils in Le Mars and Sioux City about each city taking possession of segments of the trail closest to their respective boundaries.
The PlyWood name is derived from the first few letters of the neighboring counties of Plymouth and Woodbury.
