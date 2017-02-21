Business

February 21, 2017 5:26 AM

Home Depot tops Street 4Q forecasts

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The Home Depot Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.74 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $22.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.81 billion.

Home Depot expects full-year earnings to be $7.13 per share.

Home Depot shares have risen nearly 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5 percent. The stock has risen 19 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mater Dei girls fall in 2A super sectional

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos