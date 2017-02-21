Business

Del Monte posts 4Q profit

The Associated Press
CORAL GABLES, Fla.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $954.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $225.1 million, or $4.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.

Del Monte shares have declined almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 45 percent in the last 12 months.

