The Latest: Commission OK's builders' plan near Red Rock

0:53 Amazon surprises children at SIUE's East St. Louis Center Pause

1:06 O'Fallon District 90 board casts final vote on boundaries issue

0:43 Where can you find great margaritas in the metro-east?

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:26 The EDGE defends tax incentives for new expansion project

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

2:28 Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

1:29 Feeding feral cats, controlling wild population

3:29 What is The EDGE going to do with its $3.36M expansion?