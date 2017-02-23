Surgery tech who stole drugs gets more time for contempt

A former surgery technician sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison for taking fentanyl intended for patients at a suburban Denver hospital will spend an additional year behind bars for contempt of court.
The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/1qJyzu ) Rocky Allen was told he couldn't visit family in Idaho before reporting to prison in Oregon for the drug thefts. He disobeyed the order and vacationed with his family anyway.
Allen pleaded guilty to the contempt charge Thursday and said he didn't know he couldn't go through Idaho on his way to prison.
He was fired in January 2016 from Swedish Medical Center after he was seen switching a fentanyl syringe for one containing saline. The former Navy medic, who is HIV positive, raised concerns that hundreds of patients may have been exposed to the disease through possibly contaminated needles.
Comments