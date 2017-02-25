Indonesia, Australia agree to closer naval cooperation

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery Pause

1:19 Unch's Bar and Grill in Cahokia

3:58 Collinsville Middle School is banning student cellphone use

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection

4:23 Cancer deaths are on the decline

4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection

1:26 Belle Valley 119 superintendent retiring at end of school year

0:59 Metro-east football fans do the 'Dirty Bird' dance before Super Bowl LI

1:06 O'Fallon District 90 board casts final vote on boundaries issue