FAA: Plane with 3 aboard crashes at LI airport

Officials say a plane practicing takeoffs and landings at a Long Island airport crashed into a wooded area, killing two people aboard. A third person survived Sunday's crash in Suffolk County.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Navion F single-engine aircraft came down at about 11:40 a.m. at the Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.
An official in Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says New York National Guard members flying a helicopter in the area landed and helped rescue the victims from the plane that had burst into flames. The survivor is in stable condition at a local hospital.
The names of the victims were not immediately released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The airport is used mostly by corporations and private plane owners.
