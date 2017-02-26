Plan to create baby eel lottery up for debate in Maine

A plan to create a lottery system for valuable eel fishing permits in Maine is facing a critical test with a public hearing.
Fishermen seek baby eels in Maine, which is the only state with a significant fishery for the animals. They can fetch more than $2,000 per pound at the dock. The eels are sold to Asian aquaculture companies for use in food.
A group of lawmakers wants to create a lottery system to allow new people to get into the fishery when other fishermen leave it. Right now, it's closed.
The plan faces a public hearing on Monday before the state legislature's marine resources committee. Some fishermen say the lottery is needed because members of the fishery are aging and someone will need to take their place.
Comments