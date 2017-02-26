Vermont's governor to tap maple tree

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery Pause

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

4:23 Glen Carbon doctor talks declining number of cancer deaths

4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection

1:52 Community reception held to commemorate 100 years since East St. Louis race riots

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

2:48 Center for Humanities aims to help heal a divided world

1:17 Tapas restaurant coming to downtown Belleville