Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery Pause

1:17 Tapas restaurant coming to downtown Belleville

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

4:23 Glen Carbon doctor talks declining number of cancer deaths

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection