Video lottery casino opens on Long Island

Long Island's first video lottery casino has opened in Suffolk County.
The 265 video lottery terminals opened on Monday at Jake's 58 Hotel & Casino in Islandia.
The hotel says it expect to add a total of 1,000 terminals to the site by summer.
Suffolk Off-Track Betting officials are hoping the casino will help the struggling agency get out of bankruptcy.
Suffolk OTB vice president Tony Pancella told Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2lN5uAg) the casino is important for the county because of the jobs they've created and the jobs they've saved.
The hotel was formerly the Islandia Marriott Long Island. It was bought last year by Buffalo-based Delaware North, which is working under contract to Suffolk OTB to operate the casino.
