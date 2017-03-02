Eurozone inflation above target for first time in 4 years

0:19 Triad battles CM into overtime Pause

0:50 Wesclin celebrates basketball regional title

1:29 An inside look at the Swansea Fish Stand

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

5:06 Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

3:16 St. Louis Blues GM addresses the Kevin Shattenkirk trade

1:58 St. Louis Blues legend Bob Plager reacts to his jersey retirement ceremony