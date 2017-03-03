Markets Right Now: US stock indexes are off to a mixed start

5:06 Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit Pause

0:19 Triad battles CM into overtime

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

2:01 Belleville's iconic Fischer's Restaurant gets $800K offer

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:05 Former Mater Dei star is Big East player of the year