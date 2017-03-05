Correction: Humvees-Defense Fraud story

1:00 Lego building contest held at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Home Show Pause

2:57 AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven

1:03 Tammy Atwood talks about Collinsville house fire

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:05 Firefighters battle blaze in Collinsville

1:01 1818 Chophouse in O'Fallon is now open for dinner