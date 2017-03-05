China markets buoyed by optimism over growth outlook

2:57 AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery Pause

1:23 Belleville Police have a new exercise room

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

0:31 Emergency responders tend to a crash with injuries at Illinois 159

1:03 Tammy Atwood talks about Collinsville house fire