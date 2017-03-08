Cheers: Bill would let Kentucky bars buy vintage whiskeys

1:50 St. Louis Blues Sled Hockey Team shares message of courage, strength Pause

0:32 Car crashes on Interstate 64 near New Baden

2:09 Shiloh police detectives honored at board meeting

0:53 Surveillance catches robbers yanking ATM out of gas station

1:07 Family loses home after storms rip through Southern Illinois

1:25 They huddled in a basement as storms ripped apart the house

0:40 St. Clair County Board member sworn in

2:28 Family's trailer pushed off foundation, destroyed in severe storms

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.