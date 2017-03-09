The Latest: Syrian has role in challenge to US travel ban

2:09 Fans give Okawville Rockets a send-off as they head to state hoops tourney Pause

1:01 The story behind the sign: Skyview Drive-In shares photos, history

1:53 What would you think about a local tax increase?

0:26 Car crashes into downtown Belleville shop

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:16 Jay Hoffman makes his re-election pitch ahead of 2016 election

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case