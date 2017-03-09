Senate wants to raise $350M in taxes, fees to boost budget

A Senate panel released a plan Thursday to raise $350 million in new taxes and fees to shore up New Mexico state finances in the coming fiscal year, amid a grinding budget crisis linked to energy prices and a sluggish economy.
After a week of backroom meetings, the Senate Finance Committee announced amendments to a House-approved taxation bill that would more aggressively increase revenue to close a $128 million budget shortfall and rebuild state reserves to protect New Mexico's credit rating.
Senate Finance Committee Chair John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, has warned repeatedly that without new revenue streams, additional funding cuts to public schools and state universities are inevitable. He and more than a dozen other lawmakers met behind closed doors Wednesday with Gov. Susana Martinez, who has publicly vowed to veto any outright tax increases while offering to consider eliminating tax breaks.
"What I didn't get was resistance when we're talking about taxes, like I have in the past," Smith said Thursday of the meeting with the governor.
The Senate's blueprint for raising revenue is categorized as an appropriations bill — allowing the governor to veto any portion of the bill once it is approved by the Legislature.
"If there's a veto in there, and we can't make up the difference," Smith said, "then we haven't accomplished what I think is our responsibility."
The plan modifies and merges House-approved tax increases on auto sales, health care providers and internet sales with a Senate-approved tax hike on gasoline and diesel. The committee took no action.
The Senate plan backs away from sweeping tax increases to health care providers but would usher in gross receipts taxes on nonprofit and government hospitals that are currently exempt. Offsetting those tax increases — along with current year cuts to Medicaid provider rates — are $26 million in state contributions to a Medicaid health care fund that would boost federal matching money by more than $100 million.
The Democratic-led Legislature is moving cautiously forward with a $6.1 billion general fund budget plan that would hold educational spending flat and increase judiciary spending.
After the meeting with the governor, the House unanimously approved a bill that would do away with a wide array of state tax breaks.
That bill as written does not raise any new money to balance the budget but should reduce the state's overall gross receipts tax rate by closing loopholes that benefited specific businesses in health care, agriculture, construction and other sectors.
