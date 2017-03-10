Corporation Commission sets hearings APS rate increase

The Arizona Corporation Commission plans a series of meetings to take public comments on a rate increase agreement between the state's largest electric utility and consumer, solar and business groups.
Arizona Public Service hopes the commission approves the deal increasing the average monthly bill for a residential customer by $6. The company had sought an S11 a month boost.
The Phoenix-based utility dropped a plan to charge homeowners higher rates during peak periods, but new rooftop solar customers will get less for excess power sold back to APS.
The first meeting is March 15 at the Douglas City Hall, followed by one in the Phoenix commission building on March 22. Two others in Yuma and the Verde Valley will be scheduled soon. Details are available on the commission's website, www.azcc.gov .
