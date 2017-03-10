Alaska Airlines to offer flights from Tucson to San Jose

Airport officials say Alaska Airlines will be adding a nonstop flight from Tucson to San Jose, California, in August.
The Arizona Daily Star reports (http://bit.ly/2lMqs3N) that securing nonstop flights to multiple airports in both the San Francisco Bay and Los Angeles areas has been a goal of the Tucson Airport Authority.
The authority said in a news release that flights to San Jose will give people in southern Arizona quicker access to the tech companies located in the bay area and Silicon Valley.
With the addition of direct flights to San Jose, the Tucson airport will offer a total of 20 nonstop destinations. Others include Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Seattle, Houston and New York, although some are offered seasonally only.
Comments