Contest meant to attract startups to Buffalo open again

An annual contest meant to attract startup companies to Buffalo is again accepting applications.
The 43North competition is in its fourth year. It invites business leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world to compete to locate in Buffalo with the promise of money, incubator space and mentoring.
The grand prize winner will receive $1 million. The first runner-up will get $650,000 and second runner-up $550,000. Five $500,000 prizes also will be awarded.
The application window opened Friday and closes May 24.
The $5 million competition is part of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Buffalo Billion economic development initiative.
