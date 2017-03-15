Indiana Military Museum set to start expansion project

A military museum in Vincennes is set to start an expansion project after being approved for a $250,000 state grant.
Indiana Military Museum chairman Jim Osborne says the grant from the state's Office of Tourism Development matches what the museum has in pledges toward the planned $500,000 expansion.
Osborne tells the Vincennes Sun-Commercial (http://bit.ly/2mOJSUL ) he's aiming for work to start this spring on the project in the city about 50 miles north of Evansville.
Plans call for converting much of the museum's warehouse into interactive exhibit space for its collection of military equipment, vehicles and aircraft, including from World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. The warehouse will also get a new ceiling and lighting.
