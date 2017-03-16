West Virginia Strawberry Festival seeks berries for market

Organizers of the West Virginia Strawberry Festival are looking for local growers to stock a market with berries at this year's event.
The festival board, the city of Buckhannon and the state Department of Agriculture are working with private farmers to have fresh strawberries available for sale on May 20 and 21. This year's festival runs from May 13 through 21 in Buckhannon.
Local growers have produced small amounts of berries for the sale over the past three years. But agriculture officials say the demand for fresh berries has far outweighed the supply.
___
Online:
http://www.wvstrawberryfestival.com
Comments