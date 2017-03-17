Trump budget cuts would hit UN, international agencies hard

The United Nations and dozens of its affiliated agencies are facing deep funding cuts and possibly an end to U.S. contributions as the Trump administration seeks to slash billions of dollars in next year's budget.
Peacekeeping missions and international organizations that rely heavily on American financial contributions are in the crosshairs. The White House's proposal would reduce funding for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development by roughly 31 percent. That's in addition to dramatic cuts in U.S.-led health, development and climate change initiatives. To fill the gap, other donors would have to step up.
Thursday's proposal doesn't detail all of the cuts. But it gives clues about which agencies and organizations will be affected and has elicited objections from rights groups, aid organizations and some lawmakers.
