Feds block law aimed at closing state's only abortion clinic

A federal court has permanently blocked Mississippi's law that threatened to close the state's only abortion clinic by setting a hospital-privileges requirement the clinic couldn't fulfill.
Friday's ruling comes eight months after the U.S. Supreme court blocked a similar law in Texas.
In a statement, Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO Nancy Northup called the ruling the latest victory for women's health and rights.
Mississippi was one of several states with laws saying physicians who work at an abortion clinic must obtain privileges to admit patients to a local hospital. Mississippi's law never fully took effect because of a protracted court battle.
Comments