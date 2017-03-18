Rapid City residents concerned about asphalt plant

Pennington County residents have expressed concern over a proposed land rezoning that may result in an asphalt hot mix plant.
The Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2nO0z0l ) reports that residents attended a public comment session Monday saying the asphalt plant's activities might affect the area's air quality, property valuation and noise level. The plant is proposed for a 69.5-acre lot just west of the Dakota Fields Soccer Complex.
The commission voted to deny the rezoning, but the item will be discussed at the March 21 meeting.
Commission member Mark DiSanto says the plant could impact people competing at the soccer complex because it would blow emissions through the facility.
Tom Lien, who owns the company that would build the plant, says masking agents can be mixed with asphalt to control the odor.
