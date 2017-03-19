Bike tour showcases history of Macon's industrial district

A self-guided bike tour is being developed in Macon's industrial district to showcase the neighborhood's rich history.
The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2n3bLZE) that Mercer University students mapped the fairly flat terrain with cyclists in mind.
Many of the long and low buildings on the tour were built to accommodate railcars in this hub of activity in the 19th century.
Stops include the birthplace of Crisco shortening; Coca-Cola Bottling Co.; and Capricorn Studio now anchoring a major loft project on the site of the old Union Depot.
Brochures are available highlighting nearly two dozen landmarks off the beaten path for those interested in the self-guided tours.
