Perry County drug court receives $1.3M in federal grants

An eastern Kentucky drug court has received $1.3 million in federal grants that will allow it to expand treatment services to those who need it most.
A statement from the Administration Office of the Courts says the funding will allow the Perry County Adult Drug Court program to provide more services for participants who struggle with employment, mental health problems or lack of basic education. Some of the expanded services will include counseling and job coaching and assistance with housing, transportation and child care.
Perry County Circuit Judge Alison C. Wells says assisting participants with basic needs will allow them to focus on recovery.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance jointly awarded the funds, which are to be used over three years.
